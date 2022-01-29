Man charged in relation to death of 56-year-old New Glasgow woman

A 25-year-old has been charged in relation to the death of a 56-year-old woman at a residence in New Glasgow, N.S.

According to police, Devon Cory Butler has been charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder in relation to the death of the woman at an apartment building on the 400 block of Nelson Street.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call around 10:34 a.m. on Friday where they located a woman's body within the residence.

Police say Butler is in custody and will appear before Provincial Court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing through New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit assisted by Royal Canadian Forensic Identification Services, Pictou County Integrated Street Enforcement Unit and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Service.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers.