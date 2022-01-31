Man charged in relation to Halifax gas station robbery: police

A man has been charged in connection to a robbery that happened in Halifax on Tuesday.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Circle K Irving located at 15 Fairfax Dr.

Police say a man entered the store, pushed an employee and took a quantity of cigarettes, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The employee was not physically injured.

On Friday, police conducted a search of a Halifax residence on Parkland Drive, resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

Police say a 31-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face a charge of robbery.