Man charged in relation to multiple break and enters in Halifax area: HRP

A man has been charged in connection to multiple break and enters that occurred in the Bedford and Halifax area in January.

Police say between Jan. 1 and Jan. 27, officers received 14 reports of break and enters into parking garages and vehicles.

According to police, the suspect was identified through investigation and was arrested at a Halifax residence without incident on Thursday.

Police say Aaron Joseph Giles, 36, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of: