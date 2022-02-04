iHeartRadio

Man charged in relation to multiple break and enters in Halifax area: HRP

A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

A man has been charged in connection to multiple break and enters that occurred in the Bedford and Halifax area in January.

Police say between Jan. 1 and Jan. 27, officers received 14 reports of break and enters into parking garages and vehicles.

According to police, the suspect was identified through investigation and was arrested at a Halifax residence without incident on Thursday.

Police say Aaron Joseph Giles, 36, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of:

  • Break and enter (x 13)
  • Theft under $5,000 (x 12)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x 14)
  • Possession of house break instruments (x 13)
  • Mischief (property damage) (x 8)
  • Failure to comply with condition of probation order (x 13)
