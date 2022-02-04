Man charged in relation to multiple break and enters in Halifax area: HRP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
A man has been charged in connection to multiple break and enters that occurred in the Bedford and Halifax area in January.
Police say between Jan. 1 and Jan. 27, officers received 14 reports of break and enters into parking garages and vehicles.
According to police, the suspect was identified through investigation and was arrested at a Halifax residence without incident on Thursday.
Police say Aaron Joseph Giles, 36, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of:
- Break and enter (x 13)
- Theft under $5,000 (x 12)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x 14)
- Possession of house break instruments (x 13)
- Mischief (property damage) (x 8)
- Failure to comply with condition of probation order (x 13)
