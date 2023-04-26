Man charged in Sarnia, Ont. weapons investigation

Sarnia, Ont. police said members of the public saw a man carrying what looked like a shotgun or long barrel firearm around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

They said the man was followed until he entered 125 Euphemia St. S. where he was then observed to wrap up or conceal the firearm and proceed inside the building.

Officers attended and contained the area soon after in the interest of public safety.

Emergency responders then confronted the man, and he was arrested without incident.

The firearm was seized by police who determined it to be a rifle-style pellet gun. No injuries were reported.

The accused, a 35-year-old male from Sarnia, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and fail to comply with probation.

He was held for bail and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.