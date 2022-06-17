Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members

A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.

Ernest Whitehead is one of three charged with offering an indignity to human remains.

Whitehead has been released, under certain conditions, including: having no contact with his co-accused, the Gallagher family or any gang members.

Whitehead has also been ordered not to post on social media about the case.

Gallagher was last seen September 2020.

While her body has never been found, police are treating the investigation as a homicide — though no homicide charges have been laid.

Gallagher’s family is calling on anyone with information on the case to come forward.

“We believe there are a number of people with information that can come forward,” Gallagher’s dad, Brian, told reporters on Friday outside Provincial Court.

Police continue to search for a fourth suspect in the case.

John Sanderson is wanted for committing an indignity to human remains.

Gallagher’s family packed the courtroom to hear Whitehead’s release conditions, announced by a judge over the phone.

Whitehead is scheduled to be back in court July 7.