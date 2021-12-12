Man charged in Scarborough crash that killed 69-year-old man
A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Scarborough Saturday that left a pedestrian dead.
Toronto police said a 69-year-old man was crossing Midland Avenue, near Broadbent Avenue, when he was struck by the driver of a 2019 blue Chevy Cruz travelling north.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver fled the scene on foot but was shortly located by officers.
On Sunday, police announced that Lindsay resident Kevin Palmer was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired to any degree, leaving the accident scene/fatality, and novice driver – B.A.C. above zero.
Palmer appeared in court Sunday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
St.FX president tests positive for COVID-19, 125 students isolating amid outbreakThe president of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
7 Albertans make the cut to represent Canada at World JuniorsAll seven Albertans invited to Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp made the cut on Sunday.
-
Queen's University cancels in-person exams due to COVID-19 concernsQueen's University in Kingston, Ont. is cancelling all in-person exams this month as COVID-19 cases rise within the student community.
-
UVic cancels in-person exams, citing rising COVID-19 casesThe University of Victoria is cancelling in-person exams amid rising COVID-19 cases on campus.
-
Canadian junior men's hockey team caps selection camp with 7-2 win over U SportsWilliam Dufour, Carson Lambos and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist for Canada's junior men's hockey team in a 7-2 exhibition win over a university team Sunday in Calgary.
-
Stranded cats rescued from flooded properties in B.C.; some now looking for homesThe floods that devastated parts of the Fraser Valley last month also left many animals in need of help. Over the past few weeks, a Langley-based cat rescue has stepped in to save stranded pets and feral cats from the floodwaters that covered many properties.
-
Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead Winnipeg Blue Bombers after Grey Cup halftimeThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers halfway through the 108th Grey Cup.
-
Red Deer hospital diverts surgeries to 'reduce patient wait time': AHSAlberta Health Services says Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre (RDRHC) diverted all non-emergency surgery patients to Edmonton and Calgary this weekend.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in ScarboroughA pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Scarborough, Toronto police say.