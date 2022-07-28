Man charged in sister’s death following Scarborough assault: police
A man has been charged in the death of his 49-year-old sister following an alleged assault at a home in Scarborough.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Toronto police were called to a residence in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive for an assault involving a man and his sister, police said.
When officers arrived, they located a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Evdokia Giapoutzis. She is the city’s 40th homicide victim of the year.
Police said her 37-year-old brother, Chris Giapoutzis, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
