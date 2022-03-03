Man charged in slaying of Duncan, B.C., man in 2020

Police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested for the death of another man in Duncan, B.C., in 2020.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, Andrew Steve Alphonse, of Duncan, was arrested without incident on Tuesday for the death of a 53-year-old man on Jan. 20, 2020.

Alphonse has been charged with one count of manslaughter and will remain in police custody until his next scheduled court date.

"We are hoping that this culmination point in this investigation can bring some closure to those involved and affected by this incident," said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a statement Thursday.

In January 2020, police were called to a home on Mulaqw Road on Cowichan Tribes land for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. Police administered first aid and the man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

At the time, investigators said they suspected foul play was involved.

"It's a shock. We lost a cousin," said Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour at the time.

"He grew up playing soccer with me. That's why it's so shocking to me that he's gone now."

With the matter before the courts, RCMP say no further information will be released by police.