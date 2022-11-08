Man charged in spree of break and enters

Waterloo regional police have charged a 43-year-old man from London, Ont. following a spree of commercial break and enters in Kitchener and Cambridge.

On Oct. 23, police responded to multiple alarms at businesses in the area of King Street East and Fairway Road in Kitchener and Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

Police said on Nov. 8, officers completed a search warrant in London, Ont., and located evidence tied to the break and enters.

The 43-year-old has been charged with 15 counts of break and enter, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police said through the initial investigation it was believed that cash was targeted at the businesses.