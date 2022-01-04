Man charged in stabbing at North Delta park
A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing at a North Delta park last summer.
On July 11, officers responded to reports of an early morning disturbance at Gunderson Park, where they discovered two stabbing victims suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.
In a news release Tuesday, Delta police said Crown counsel has approved two charges of aggravated assault against 19-year-old Delta resident Balraj Nijjar.
Nijjar was arrested and has made his first appearance in court.
He has since been released from custody on a number of conditions, police said.
"This event was related to a conflict between individuals who are known to each other, and is not a random incident," said Staff Sgt. David Vaughan-Smith in a news release.
"There is no connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and there was no threat to the general public."
Nijjar's next court date is scheduled for later this month.
