Man charged in suspected hate-motivated attack: Edmonton police

Police in Edmonton say a man has been charged in what is suspected to be a hate-motivated attack.

Officers responded to a call outside a coffee shop in west Edmonton on Feb. 1.

It was reported that a 59-year-old Filipino woman had left the shop when an unknown man started yelling at her and using racial slurs.

Police say the woman was able to get into her vehicle and lock her doors, but the man caused damage to a mirror and windshield wiper.

Brian Reginald Gee, who is 64, has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Police say they have recommended that court consider using a section of the Criminal Code that allows for an increased sentence if the suspect is convicted and there's enough evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.