A 34-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection to three incidents where a female victim was approached from behind and grabbed in an inappropriate fashion.

Police say the incidents occurred in November 2020, January and February, in the communities of West Hillhurst, Thorncliffe and Huntington Hills.

Two of the female victims were under the age of 16, and one was under 18.

Officials say through a lengthy investigation, they arrested Bogdan Botezatu on Feb.5.

Botezatu has been charged with the following:

Three counts of sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16;

One count of wearing a disguise while committing an offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

No further information is being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.



