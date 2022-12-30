Man charged in triple stabbing: Halifax Regional Police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A 30-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing three people in Halifax Thursday night, according to Halifax Regional Police.
Around 7:45 p.m., police were called to the 3600 block of Joseph Howe Drive for an injured man in the area.
When officers arrived, they found three men who were stabbed by someone they knew, according to police.
The force says the suspect left the scene before they arrived.
The three men were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say patrol officers and a K9 unit found the suspect in the area a short time later.
Khadga Bahadur Mukhiya Sunuwar was due in Halifax provincial court Friday to be charged with:
- three counts of assault with a weapon
- two counts of aggravated assault
- one count of possession of a dangerous weapon
