Man charged in Tuesday afternoon attempted kidnapping
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for what police say was a "brazen attempted kidnapping" in downtown Edmonton earlier this week.
Officers say an 18-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and dragged down 107 Avenue Tuesday afternoon before being rescued by two witnesses.
Wednesday, police released photos of the man taken by the witnesses, and Thursday officers received a tip on the suspect's location. The man was arrested the same day and has been charged with kidnapping and assault.
“We would like to thank the citizens who intervened during the attack and prevented this woman from experiencing additional harm,” says Det. Thomas Marsh with the EPS northeast investigative response team. “Likewise, we extend our thanks to the media and the public for their assistance with sharing the suspect’s photo and providing tips, both of which ultimately led to this timely arrest.”
