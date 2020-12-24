Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a man in connection to two arson fires in Waterloo over the past two months.

The first fire happened on Nov. 9 at around 12:10 a.m. in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street East in Waterloo. Officials say a garbage bin on King Street North and a pile of leaves on Hazel Street had been set on fire.

Then on Dec. 10 at around 2:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to a large recycling bin fire on Erb Street West.

Police say they carried out a search warrant in a home on King Street North in Waterloo on Dec. 23. A 20-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of arson - damage to property.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Anyone with information about these incidents or any other fires is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Officials say they are still investigating several other suspicious fires in Waterloo over the past four months.