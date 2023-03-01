Man charged in two robberies, assaults at Shoppers Drug Mart in Halifax
A 51-year-old man is facing robbery and assault charges following two incidents at a Halifax store earlier this year.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 5524 Spring Garden Rd. on Jan. 8.
According to police, a man entered the store, stole merchandise, and assaulted an employee before fleeing on foot.
On Feb. 18, police responded to another assault at the same store.
Police say the same suspect entered the store, stole merchandise, sprayed an employee with insect repellant and then fled on foot.
Police arrested the suspect in Halifax just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Phillip Wayne MacLeod has been charged with:
- robbery
- assault with a weapon
- theft
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- fail to comply with a court order
Police say MacLeod also had an arrest warrant for failing to attend court in connection with 25 other incidents throughout Nova Scotia in 2022.
He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.
