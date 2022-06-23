Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
The incident happened at the City Hall station just before 8 p.m. on April 18.
Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, had just entered a shelter on the platform when two strangers, a man and a woman, approached him.
"The man grabbed the victim and threw him from the platform onto the train tracks headfirst," said police in a release.
Police released CCTV images of the suspects in May.
On Thursday, police announced one of the suspects had been located and arrested on June 21.
Ilya Zianchurin, 32, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.
Police say they've identified the woman allegedly involved in the attack and are attempting to locate her.
Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the outstanding suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
