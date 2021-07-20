Man charged in voyeurism incident

Calgary police have charged a man in relation to a voyeurism incident that took place Monday.

The incident took place in the Northland Village complex, when a woman entered a bathroom stall, while noting that another stall was already occupied, police said.

A man crawled under the stall partitions, and grabbed the woman by her ankles, police said. She was able to shake him off and flee the bathroom.

Eugene Linklater, 39, faces charges of voyeurism, assault and mischief. He will appear in court Wednesday.

Police are investigating similar allegations in the area.

Anyone with information or anyone who believe they're the victims of a crime is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.