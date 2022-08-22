Man charged in Wasaga Beach, Ont. disappearance of ex-girlfriend Elnaz Hajtamiri denied bail

The man charged in connection with the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, will remain in custody after being denied bail.

Mohamad Lilo, 35, faces attempted murder and kidnapping charges after an attack and alleged abduction of Hajtamiri.

Justice of the Peace Louis Bourgon denied Lilo bail following a three-day hearing where he argued to be released from his cell at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

Any evidence presented in court during the bail hearing is protected under a publication ban.

However, CTV News can report an exception has been made to a non-communication order, allowing Lilo to communicate with Elnaz for the purpose of securing her release.

Police have been investigating Hajtamiri's disappearance since she was dragged barefoot from a family member's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since, as her family pleads for her safe return.

A few weeks before she vanished, police say Hajtamiri was assaulted by two men who struck her in the head with a frying pan in an underground garage in Richmond Hill in December.

Police identified two men in connection with the assault and placed one under arrest. The second man is still on the run.

Lilo is charged with kidnapping, which provincial police confirm is related to Hajtamiri's disappearance in January. He is also charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping linked to the attack on Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill in December 2021.

According to police, Lilo, who has been in custody for more than a month, has provided little help to investigators.

His lawyer maintains his client is innocent.

His next scheduled court appearance is in October.

The allegations against Lilo have not been tested in court.