Man charged with 1st-degree murder after B.C. woman found dead in Markham, Ont. residence

A Toronto area man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman from British Columbia.

A release issued by York Regional Police (YRP) Tuesday said officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at a residence located on Gillingham Avenue in Markham, Ont. at around 10:45 p.m., on Nov. 26.

At the residence, officers found a man with serious injuries and a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim has been identified as Xu Guo. A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days, police said.

Markham resident Zhaoyu Li, also 34, was placed into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with further information on this incident is being asked to contact York Regional Police.