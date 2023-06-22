Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton woman's 1996 death

Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.

Brayan Boucher – who would have been 22 years old at the time of the murder – was arrested on June 14 after his DNA matched a DNA profile from the case.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to Ghostkeeper's apartment at 34 Street and 119 Avenue on Dec. 25, 1996, after her family had been unable to reach her. Her body was found inside.

A suspect match was not found until the RCMP forensic laboratory began to re-examine the evidence in October 2022.

Boucher knew his alleged victim, police said. He was a person of interest early in the investigation, Det. Kevin Harrison with the EPS Historical Crimes Section said on Thursday.

"However, there was just never enough evidence to make an arrest or to further the charges."

Harrison has worked on the case for about two years and informed Ghostkeeper's family about the arrest.

"Definitely some sadness but also a little bit of happiness that they now have some answers," he said.

Boucher's DNA profile will be kept in the national bank and referenced against other historical cases, police say.