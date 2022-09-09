Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after northeast Edmonton stabbings

A 25-year-old man was charged after one man was killed and two women were injured in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

Clarence Lawrence was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Edmonton Police Service received several calls after three people were stabbed in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man died on scene and two women, aged 41 and 32, were taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Residents were asked to shelter in place and several schools, daycares and businesses were closed as police searched for the suspect.

He was arrested hours later in the area.

An autopsy on the victim, Brian Berland, found multiple stab wounds to be the cause of his death.

Anyone with information about his death and the attacks is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.