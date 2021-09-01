Man charged with 2nd degree murder after woman killed near Bowser, B.C.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman died Tuesday in the small Vancouver Island community of Bowser, B.C.

The victim is identified in court documents as Caroline Bernard. Her partner, Luciano Emilio Mariani, is facing one count of second-degree murder.

The RCMP major crimes unit is still investigating the killing in the residential area approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Nanaimo.

Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to assist paramedics and firefighters with an injured woman in the 5000-block of Thompson Clark Drive West.

The victim later died of her injuries.

Mariani was immediately taken into police custody, where he remained Wednesday.

Police say the killing appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the sudden death, according to police.

Anyone with information about the homicide asked to contact investigators at 250-380-6211.

The death was the second homicide reported on Vancouver Island in the early hours Tuesday morning.

Victoria police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Rockland neighbourhood.

Neighbours say they heard what sounded like gunshots shortly after 4 a.m. Investigators say a man was found murdered in a rental suite on Carberry Gardens. No arrests have been made in the case.