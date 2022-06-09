Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 university-area homicide

An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old in the city's university area in July 2021.

Ezekiel Bigstone was found in "medical distress" at a transit stop in the university area and died in the hospital a short while later. An autopsy later ruled his death was a homicide, and that he died of either medical conditions due to, or as a consequence of, a gunshot wound.

Investigators have narrowed the time of Bigstone's shooting to between Sunday, June 27, and Friday, July 2, 2021.

Police announced the second-degree murder charge against the 35-year-old man on Thursday, nearly a year after Bigstone's death.

He also faces one charge of use of a firearm in commission of an indictable offence and breach of firearms prohibition.