Man charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Langford woman
West Shore RCMP say a 27-year-old man has been charged in the death of a woman in Langford, B.C. on New Year's Eve.
Police say the man, Ryan Elder, was charged with one count of second degree murder on Jan. 1, a day after a woman was found dead in her home on Selwyn Road.
West Shore RCMP were called to the home to check on the wellbeing of a resident, Mounties said on Saturday.
When officers arrived they found the body of the deceased woman inside. A man was taken into custody, police said Saturday, and on Tuesday Mounties said that Elder would remain in custody until he appears in court on Jan. 20.
"Investigators continue to investigate the matter and no further information will be released at this time," said West Shore RCMP on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.
