Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in homicide south of Edmonton

A man was stabbed to death in Maskwacis, Alta., Saturday night and another man has been charged with murder.

Officers were called to a stabbing in Samson Cree Nation just after 10 p.m.

The man, 34, died on scene.

"Officers quickly located and arrested a suspect," RCMP said.

Ian Lawrence Saddleback, 41, was charged with second-degree murder.

He's in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Maskwacis is around 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.