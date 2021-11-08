Man charged with alleged assault of child last summer: Winnipeg police

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a three-year-old child at a home during the summer.

Police were called to a report of a child who was assaulted on July 31, 2021. Investigators said an adult relative was providing childcare at the time of the incident.

Another adult family member in a separate suite of the home heard the child crying and went into the suite, where he saw they were injured. The accused fled the home, while the child was taken to hospital in stable condition for treatment.

The Child Investigations Unit investigated and issued a warrant for a suspect, who was found on Nov. 6.

Fabian Bushie of Winnipeg was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and three counts of failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

He was detained in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.