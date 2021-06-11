Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly dragging dog behind motorized bike

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing.

Waterloo regional police have charged a man with animal cruelty after an incident Thursday night where a dog was allegedly dragged behind a motorized bicycle.

Police say they were called to Southbridge Drive in Kitchener around 8:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of an injured animal.

According to a release, reports indicate a male was operating a motorized bike and a dog was being dragged.

The dog sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident, officials say.

The dog's owner has been charged with cruelty to animals causing unnecessary suffering.

The Provincial Animal Welfare Service is investigating.

Miranda Godin said she was on her way home from the grocery store just before 9 p.m. Thursday when she saw a man on a motorized bike that appeared to be dragging his dog behind him on Blair Creek Drive.

“The dog was in distress,” said Godin. “So I rolled down the window and told him that the dog was exhausted. He just turned around.”

According to Godin, the man then turned down Mistywood Street while she made several attempts to get his attention.

The incident was captured on the doorbell camera of a nearby home.

Godin said it was at the corner of Wildflower and Mistywood Streets where she was able to get the man to stop. She said they had a verbal altercation and she told the man she was going to take the dog for medical attention.

Godin said she offered to take his information and tell him where she would take the dog.

“The dog was bleeding and vomiting all over in distress. It could barely breathe,” said Godin. “Honestly I woke up today and it feels like a nightmare.”

The owner eventually let go of the leash and Godin was able to carry the dog into her car, she said.

According to Godin, the man followed her home and said he would wait until he got his dog back.

“I called the police and P.A.W.S (Provincial Animal Welfare Services)," Godin said.

She said when Waterloo Regional Police arrived at her home, the officers indicated the dog had to be returned to the owner or Godin could face charges.

In a statement to CTV News, P.A.W.S. said in part, “the Ministry can confirm that animal welfare services is investigating this matter and working collaboratively with Waterloo regional police.”

They declined to comment further because it is an active investigation.

According to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society, if a person sees an animal that is harmed they need to call P.A.W.S. or police.

“If people don't know what to do we're happy to take the call,” said Anya Barradas with the Humane Society.

Regional police are urging members of the public who witness animal cruelty to contact police or Animal Welfare Services.