Man charged with arson after Canadian Tire fire in Red Deer


Canadian Tire store in north Red Deer. (Source: Google Street View)

A man was charged with arson after a fire at a Canadian Tire in Red Deer in April.

The Red Deer resident, 43, was charged with arson and theft under 5,000 in connection to the April 5 fire.

The fire caused "significant damage" to the north Canadian Tire store, RCMP said last month.

The man charged is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

