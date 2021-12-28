Man charged with arson after fire at Brantford apartment

Brantford police have charged a man with arson after a fire at an apartment building on Boxing Day.

Emergency crews were called to an active fire at an apartment building on Fordview Court around 3 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control quickly. The building was evacuated and two elderly people were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to help with the investigation. Police said the investigation "revealed suspicious activity."

A 65-year-old Brantford man has been charged with arson – own property, and arson – disregard for human life.

He was held for a bail hearing.