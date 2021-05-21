Man charged with arson after Kitchener building fire

Waterloo regional police have charged a man with arson following a fire at a Kitchener building.

Officers were called to the area of Bell Lane and Francis Street around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses saw a man break a window and start a fire at the back of the building. The fire was extinguished and caused minor damage.

The man fled before police arrived.

About half an hour later, officers were called to a disturbance in Victoria Park, where witnesses reported seeing a man assaulting a woman and trying to take her personal belongings.

The man was arrested shortly after. Police said they believe the man was involved in both incidents.

The 30-year-old has been charged with robbery, arson and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.