Man charged with arson in Kitchener fire

Police have charged a man in relation to a deliberately set fire in Kitchener last week.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said they determined the fire was deliberately set.

A 40-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with arson and mischief under $5,000.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the fire. He was then held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.