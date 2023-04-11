Man charged with assault after allegedly biting senior in downtown Vancouver

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault after police say he "kicked, bit and threatened" a stranger in downtown Vancouver on Monday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Granville Street near Smithe Street, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The 70-year-old victim, who lives nearby, was knocked to the ground in the attack, and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers working in the area located and arrested the suspect nearby, according to the VPD.

Police said the suspect, Darren Thomey, has been charged with one count of assault.