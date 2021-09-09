Man charged with assault after disturbance in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have charged a 33-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a disturbance in on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the area of Fergus Avenue and Falesy Avenue in Kitchener around 2 p.m. Wednesday where they located a 60-year-old man with serious injuries to his head. He was transported to hospital.

According to a release, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A Kitchener man is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police arrested and charged a 33-year-old Kitchener male in connection to a disturbance in the area of Fergus Avenue in Kitchener.



The victim, a 60-year-old male sustained serious injuries to his head.



More: https://t.co/Vu8AbAK3OY pic.twitter.com/iaJgcMkOuA