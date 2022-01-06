Man charged with assault after incident at former Arrowdale Golf Course in Brantford
Brantford police have charged a 19-year-old man with assault and mischief after an altercation at the former Arrowdale Golf Course site last month.
Officers were called to the site, located at 282 Stanley St., around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 10. Police said there was a verbal altercation between several people. They said the "situation escalated" and one man was physically aggressive with another.
The 45-year-old victim didn’t suffer any physical injuries in the incident.
Brantford residents and members of Six Nations set up tents at the site in October, protesting after the city put the former golf course up for sale. The groups of protesters say the land belongs to the local Indigenous community.
Police confirmed the incident on Dec. 10 involved one of the protesters.
"Officers were in attendance in an effort to keep the peace and maintain a safe environment for all parties," a news release from police said. "The Brantford Police Service will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety and investigate criminal wrongdoing in accordance with legislated responsibilities and in the best interest of all involved."
-
It's even too cold in Calgary for the ice sculptorsFor most Calgarians it's been so cold it hurts to breathe, but it turns out that even for folks who make a living out of snow and ice, this whole cold snap has been a bit much.
-
Some northern libraries open, others curbside only during lockdownLibraries around the region are responding differently to the latest lockdown. Some are staying open, in reduced capacities, while others are only offering curbside pickup.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at hospitals in Orillia, HuntsvilleOrillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is dealing with two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 with a combined 14 positive cases.
-
Colorado wildfire caused US$513 million in damage: officialsLast week's Colorado wildfire caused at least US$513 million in damage and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and structures, officials said Thursday as they updated the toll of property lost in the most destructive wildfire in state history.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit backs more restrictions if hospitals become cloggedThe North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it is looking at changing the way it updates COVID-19 case counts in the region from reporting all cases to only sharing data on hospital admissions and people in ICU.
-
Kucherov has 2 assists in return, Lightning beat Flames 4-1Nikita Kucherov had a pair of nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay's three-goal third period in the Lightning's 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
-
Scratchbuilding landmarks: Local man creates replicas of historical sitesAn iconic historic building for the local arts scene has been miniaturized.
-
Edmonton Jewish group donates food to Muslim cold weather shelterA pair of faith groups in Edmonton teamed up Thursday to help keep people safe and fed during an extreme cold snap.
-
Winnipeg Jets could play games in Saskatoon to take advantage of relaxed COVID-19 rulesCurrent COVID-19 capacity restrictions in Manitoba may open up the door for NHL games in Saskatoon.