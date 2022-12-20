iHeartRadio

Man charged with assault in Islamophobic attack in Barrhaven


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a 57-year-old man is facing charges following an assault at a business in Barrhaven in November.

The hate and bias crime unit charged the man with assault, mischief, and causing a disturbance.

Police claim the man was making xenophobic and Islamophobic remarks during the incident on Nov. 6.

The accused was not identified in a news release Tuesday. Police say he is due in court in February.

12