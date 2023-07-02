Man charged with assault, uttering threats: CKPS

A man was arrested in Wheatley Saturday after allegedly threatening to kill a woman during a domestic incident, police say.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a home around 9 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.

Through investigation, police found the man had breached a previous release order by going to the victim’s house.

While there, the man allegedly assaulted the victim and threatened to kill her.

He was arrested and charged with assault bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to comply with an undertaking. He was held pending a bail hearing.