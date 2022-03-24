Man charged with assault, weapons offences after N.S. RCMP raid Stewiacke apartment

A man is facing more than a dozen assault and weapons-related charges after the RCMP says it seized weapons from an apartment in Stewiacke, N.S.

On March 16, around 9:30 p.m., police learned that a woman had entered a gas station on Main Street West in Stewiacke and told a worker about a man who lived on Riverside Drive, who was possibly in possession of firearms.

The next day around 8 p.m., police and the Nova Scotia Emergency Response Team carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Riverside Drive, where no one was home.

During the search, police say a prohibited shotgun, a crossbow, crossbow arrows, and soft body armour were seized.

As police continued to investigate, the RCMP says it learned the man was also allegedly involved in a number of incidents of intimate partner violence against a woman he knew.

On Tuesday, police say David James Bishop, 39, of Stewiacke, was arrested at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility where he was already in custody on an unrelated incident.

Bishop has been charged with the following offences:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence

unlawful confinement (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized

tampering with a serial number

unsafe storage of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition

possession of body armour without authorization

breach of firearms prohibition order (two counts)

mischief

Bishop appeared in Truro provincial court via teleconference and was kept in custody. He was set to appear in Truro provincial court Thursday.