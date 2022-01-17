Man charged with assault with a weapon after incident at a Halifax bus terminal: police

Police have charged a man with assault with a weapon in connection with an incident at a Halifax bus terminal.

At about 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 14, police responded to a weapons call at the Halifax Transit Terminal on Mumford Road.

“A man asked another man to stop smoking inside the bus terminal. The man who was smoking produced a knife and threatened the other man. He then left the area on foot. The victim was not physically injured,” said a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the suspect was arrested in the area a short time later and officers seized a knife.

A 20-year-old-man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of: