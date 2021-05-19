Man charged with assaulting Chatham-Kent police officer

A 21-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a Chatham-Kent police officer responding to a family dispute.

Police were called to the dispute at a home in Wallaceburg Tuesday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man threw a chair at a family member in the home during an argument and that he was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

As the man was placed under arrest, he allegedly became belligerent, combative and kicked both officers.

A Taser was deployed and the man was taken into custody.

The 21-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with assault with a weapon, resist arrest and two counts of assault police. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until May 20.