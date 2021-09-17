Man charged with assaulting police officer during impaired driving investigation

Windsor police say a 23-year-old man assaulted an officer and tried to take a police Taser during an impaired driving investigation.

On Thursday at 10:30 a.m., patrol officers responded for a report that a driver in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road West appeared to be impaired.

Officers arrived and located a male driver inside of a black Jeep, parked at a business.

Through investigation, officers say they determined the driver was impaired. The driver was advised he was being arrested and he allegedly attempted to flee from officers in the vehicle. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The officer caught up to the suspect and a struggle ensued, during which time the officer was allegedly assaulted. Police say he suspect tried to disarm the officer of the Taser.

The suspect continued to flee the area on foot, however was located and arrested in the 1400 block of St Clair Avenue.

The officer was not seriously injured, but did receive some minor injuries.

The 23-year-old man of no fixed address, is charged with;

Impaired driving

Resist arrest x2

Attempt to take weapon from a peace officer during the execution of duties

Assault a peace officer

Fail to comply with release order

Escape lawful custody of a peace officer

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Major Crime Unit. Also, anyone in the area with video surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.