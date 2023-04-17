Man charged with assaulting three women inside North Bay bar
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 26-year-old man from Borden, Ont., has been charged after three women at a bar on Spencer Avenue on Sunday were assaulted.
In a news release Monday, the North Bay Police Service said the victims didn’t know the man. He fled the area after the assault.
“Police located and arrested the accused a short time later at a hotel on Lakeshore Drive, North Bay,” police said.
“No weapons were used in the assaults.”
The suspect is charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm (choke, suffocate or strangle.)
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
