Man charged with attempted murder after an altercation with a sword and a bat in Kingston, police say

Kingston police say a 48-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during an altercation involving two men armed with a baseball bat and a sword.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the altercation at a building on Princess Street in Kingston just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say during the confrontation, a 48-year-old man struck a 37-year-old man with a baseball bat before fleeing the building via the fire escape. Police say the accused then grabbed a sword and left the building through the main floor, "where he was overheard making threats to kill the other man."

"The accused chased the other male onto Garrett Street where another violent altercation ensued," said Kingston police in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"The male with the bat struck the accused in the head/face, while the accused swung the sword repeatedly cutting the other male in multiple areas. The two separated and the accused returned to the building where he left the sword before going to a nearby store. "

Police say the 48-year-old man suffered severe life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. The second man was treated for his injuries.

The 37-year-old man is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threat threats and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Police say the investigation is on-going and further charges may be pending.