A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after police responded to reports of a disturbance in Kitchener.

According to a news release, it happened on Monday at around 5:45 a.m. in the Laurentian West neighbourhood.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result. Police said the victim and the accused are known to each other and that there was no concern for public safety.

The accused also allegedly tried to disarm an officer and as a result has been charged with attempting to disarm a police officer.

Police did not publicly identify the accused. He's due in court via video on Dec. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.