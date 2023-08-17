Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in

A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.

Police say shortly after midnight on Friday Aug. 11, the man arrived a home in the area of Wilderness Drive and Watercress Court, knocked on the door and demanded to be let inside.

When the homeowners refused, he forced his way into the home and assaulted them.

A 56-year-old woman and 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect ran away, got into another home, and fell asleep.

He was arrested a when the owner of that home spotted him sleeping and called police.

“I do want to stress that this is a random occurrence, it's not a frequent occurrence in our community," Const. Melissa Quarrie said Thursday. "So I think that's why it sort of hits home so hard. We don't often hear about these types of crimes in our community.”

The accused was initially facing multiple assault and break-and-enter charges.

On Thursday, police announced he is now also facing two counts of attempted murder as a result of the ongoing investigation.

"When those charges were originally laid, the full extent of the incident, as well as the injuries to the individuals, was still undetermined," Quarrie said. "So based on the totality of the investigation, including the injuries to the victims, in consultation with the Crown attorney, the decision to upgrade the aggravated assault to attempted murder charges was made."

Police said the two victims have since left the hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.