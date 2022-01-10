iHeartRadio

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Saskatoon home

Several police cars and an ambulance responded to an investigation on Bushe Place on Jan. 7, 2022.

Saskatoon Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting on Bushe Place on Jan. 7.

Around 9 a.m., police responded to an unknown problem at a home in the 10 block of Bushe Place, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, they located a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Following an investigation, a 37-year-old man was located at a hotel in the 1100 block of Idylwyld Drive North in the early morning hours of Jan. 8 and arrested.

At the time of his arrest, he allegedly possessed a Kevlar vest and a pellet gun. He is charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The victim and accused are known to each other, police say.

