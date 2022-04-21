Man charged with attempted murder after weapon was discharged at vehicle: Eskasoni RCMP

A 19-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly discharged a weapon at a vehicle in Eskasoni, N.S.

Eskasoni RCMP responded to a report of a weapon being discharged at a vehicle on Castle Bay Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police learned a white SUV, occupied by three people, was leaving a home when a shot was fired at it, resulting in the rear window shattering.

The victims fled the area, and police say no one was injured.

Following an investigation, police say they identified the suspect and attended a home on Castle Bay Road. The man was arrested and transported to the Eskasoni RCMP Detachment.

“RCMP investigators remained at the home and located two replica firearms, a machete and a cellular phone. These items were seized as part of the investigation,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release.

Charlie James Francis, of Eskasoni, has been charged with:

three counts of attempted murder with a firearm

three counts of uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

assault

mischief under $5,000

Francis was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Thursday.