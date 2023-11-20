Man charged with attempted murder in Fort Saskatchewan shooting
RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder on Monday, a day after he was arrested following a morning shooting.
A 58-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot outside a residential complex at Highway 15 and 99 Avenue in the small city five kilometres northeast of the Edmonton city limits.
After receiving a report of gunshots just before 10 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived at the scene, observing a man leaving at the same time.
With the man reportedly armed, RCMP advised residents in the Pinewood area to shelter in place and issued a public alert.
After multiple units helped search, officers entered a residence around 1:30 p.m. and arrested the 32-year-old man without incident.
As well as attempted murder, he has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possessing a firearm without being the holder of a licence and one count of uttering threats.
His next court date is slated for Thursday in Fort Saskatchewan.
