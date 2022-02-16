Man charged with attempted murder in Moncton shooting
A man is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after another man was shot in Moncton, N.B., last month.
The RCMP responded to the shooting on Lutz Street before 9 a.m. on Jan. 29.
When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They administered first aid before the man was taken to hospital. Police say the man sustained life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but the RCMP says it believed the shooting was an isolated incident, so it didn’t meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.
Police say they arrested the suspect without incident Friday morning at a home on Park Street.
Michael Jean-Paul Aube, 33, of Moncton is facing the following 10 charges:
- attempted murder
- aggravated assault
- assault causing bodily harm
- assault with a weapon
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose
- possession of ammunition contrary to an order
- storing ammunition in a careless manner
- two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
Aube appeared in Moncton provincial court via tele-remand on Saturday. He was released on conditions and is due back in court on March 1.