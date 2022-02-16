Man charged with attempted murder in Moncton shooting

A man is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after another man was shot in Moncton, N.B., last month.

The RCMP responded to the shooting on Lutz Street before 9 a.m. on Jan. 29.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They administered first aid before the man was taken to hospital. Police say the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but the RCMP says it believed the shooting was an isolated incident, so it didn’t meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

Police say they arrested the suspect without incident Friday morning at a home on Park Street.

Michael Jean-Paul Aube, 33, of Moncton is facing the following 10 charges:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

assault with a weapon

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose

possession of ammunition contrary to an order

storing ammunition in a careless manner

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Aube appeared in Moncton provincial court via tele-remand on Saturday. He was released on conditions and is due back in court on March 1.