Man charged with attempted murder in ‘random’ Friday shootings
A 49-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after a pair of shootings on Friday sent two people to hospital.
On July 9 around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a weapons complaint at a commercial complex near 149 Street and 89 Avenue. When police arrived, they were told men in separate cars had been shot by another man.
“Investigators believe the shootings were random in nature rather than targeted offences,” said police in a news release.
Lance Cardinal, of Goodfish Lake in northern Alberta, has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a restricted firearm.
One of the men taken to hospital has been released, according to police. The other remains in serious, but stable condition.
Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
